On March 21, at the special sitting convened by Gevorg Papoyan, the RA NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs discussed the 2021 agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The draft law on ratification of the “Yerevan Bus Program” loan agreement signed on November 24, 2010.

RA Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Armen Simonyan noted that between the Republic of Armenia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in 2021 The financing within the framework of the “Yerevan Bus Program” loan agreement signed on November 24, 2010 is 20 million euros, and the loan term is set at 15 years.

It was noted that within the framework of the Sustainable Urban Development Investment Program, WWG International Limited Consulting Company developed and provided the Yerevan Municipality with a new public transport route network, according to which 845 buses of different sizes are needed to service the route network. : The issue of the possibility of financial support for the introduction of rolling stock of the new transport network Yerevan Municipality still in 2019 In the spring, he discussed with the EBRD, which expressed its readiness to support the acquisition of buses under the relevant sovereign credit agreement. According to preliminary estimates, 120-150 million euros will be needed to purchase the total number of buses.

Based on the preliminary agreement reached between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the EBRD on financing the first phase of the bus procurement (EUR 25 million, of which EUR 20 million is EBRD loans) and the urgency of transport reforms, Yerevan Municipality On February 1, 2013, Advanced Procurement announced a two-stage tender for the purchase of 12-meter low-floor buses running on about 100 compressed natural gas.

The deadline for submission of tender bids was set for 2021. March 31. The proposals currently received are being evaluated.

The agreement may create additional financial obligations for the RA state budget.

The goal of the project is to ensure the priority of improving the transport network in Yerevan, safe passenger transportation of citizens, as well as to improve the quality of passenger transportation service, the level of control, increase efficiency and accessibility.

The speaker answered the deputies’ questions. As a result of the discussion, the draft law received a positive conclusion.