Europe won’t recognise Israel’s West Bank annexation  – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank will negatively affect its relations with the European Union (EU), the German Ambassador to Israel, Susanne Wasum-Rainer, announced yesterday.

“The EU won’t recognise the Israeli annexation move in the occupied West Bank,” Wasum-Rainer told reporters.

The EU and Germany recently described the plan to be “in violation of international law.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set 1 July since the day to start annexing the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley. Palestinians believe the plan might find the occupation state seizing 30 % of the West Bank.

As an effect, the Palestinian Authority has said it is no longer bound by any of the treaties previously agreed with Israel.

