Europe urged to ‘demonstrate commitment to justice’ and bring ‘stateless’ citizens home – Middle East Monitor

European governments have now been urged by way of a counterterrorism group to “demonstrate their commitment to justice” by reconsidering their stance on the repatriation of citizens who left their countries to join Daesh. The call was created by the Soufan Centre within an effort “to break the cycle” of extremism and radicalisation.

The Soufan Centre is really a “leading national security and counterterrorism” organisation, headed by former FBI agent Ali Soufan. It claims in its latest report that homegrown extremists pose a larger threat to national security than that posed by terrorists jailed in Syria and Iraq if repatriated.

Leaving imprisoned Daesh fighters and kids born in to the group ”stateless”, it argues, almost guarantees that these individuals will have no other option but to consider themselves citizens of the self-declared Islamic State.

According to the Centre, people like British-born Shamima Begum, who joined Daesh as an adolescent in 2015 should be taken back to the UK. Dubbed a “Daesh bride” for having left Britain and marrying a member of the terror group, Begum lost the initial stage of her court appeal from the Home Office’s decision to strip her of British citizenship.

The Court of Appeal ruled earlier this month, though, that the now 20 year old could not be deprived of her British citizenship while she is in a detention camp in northern Syria.

While Begum’s case is the most high-profile, lots of European citizens face the exact same predicament. The Soufan Centre report — Will Western Nations Repatriate Their Citizens in Syria and Iraq? — argues that Begum and others ought to be allowed to get back.

“More often than not,” it explains, “those that do return to their countries of origin after leaving the caliphate look back upon [Daesh] with a combination of despair and disillusionment.”

The report concludes that, “The threat posed by those who never left, and thus never experienced the horrors of the caliphate, could be more significant than from those who left home to fight with [Daesh] before returning home.”

In its advice to European governments, the Centre warns that, “Leaving one’s citizens as ‘stateless’ almost guarantees that these individuals will have no other options but to consider themselves citizens of the Islamic State… Western nations should strongly reconsider their stance on repatriation and, despite the challenges involved, bring home their citizens to break the cycle of extremism and radicalisation and demonstrate their commitment to justice.”