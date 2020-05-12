Europe to face second wave of COVID-19 pandemic – Armenian News

Countries are beginning to ease the lockdown measures and there may be worry in Europe of a brand new wave of infections in the direction of the summer season.

According to Euronews, specialists warn decrease an infection charges mixed with greater temperatures may lead to complacency amongst folks to respect social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Based on research of earlier pandemics, specialists say a second wave is probably going to happen this time as properly.

It’s cause sufficient for Brussels to remind governments of what’s at stake.

Stefan de Keersmaecker, a spokesperson for the European Commission, says, “member states should prepare for eventual second waves of infections by taking any opportunity to enhance the existing surveillance systems.”

Brussels says it stays dedicated to working with European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control to insure that there’s inaugurated danger communication.

De Keersmaecker says, “this is key to ensure that the citizens understand that new waves can occur, even if an initial wave is successfully managed.”

EU Member States are referred to as upon to carry the restrictions steadily and punctiliously, bearing in mind the epidemiological information accessible.

Some Members of the European Parliament say that the EU must be given extra competence on healthcare sooner or later.