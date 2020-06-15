Europe reopens but Britons still banned from some countries

Paris has further eased its lockdown restrictions today, a week before schedule. Restaurant and cafes can now reopen their dining rooms following the government amended the coronavirus warning amount of the capital from “orange” to “green”; the entirety of France has become “green”.

Reuters reports:

“The bulk of the epidemic is behind us,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday, though he cautioned that “this doesn’t mean we can stop fighting the virus.”

Until now, restaurants around the capital could only serve clients on outdoor terraces, even as eateries in all of those other country opened fully early in the day this month.

“It’s going to be a party,” Stephane Manigold, owner of four Paris restaurants, such as the two-starred Maison Rostang, told AFP.

“We were waiting for the president’s speech. Our teams are ready, and they’re eager to get back to work,” that he said.

Foreign tourists, the key ingredient for success at Paris restaurants specifically, are not anticipated to arrive in pre-COVID numbers any time soon, even as the EU begins to tentatively open up borders within the bloc.