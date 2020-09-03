Europe relies on foreign raw materials to power its green and digital future. Now it wants to mine them at home

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To delight in endless gain access to to our journalism, subscribe today

The European Union is eager to increase its green and digital aspirations, making them main to its coronavirus healing strategies. But there’s one huge issue: raw materials.

Those rare-earth components required for the magnets in electrical lorries and wind turbines? Some 98% of the EU’s supply originates fromChina South Africa supplies 84% of the platinum group metals required for fuel cells and vehicle drivers. And Europe’s materials of lithium– important for battery production and for that reason for electrical lorries and renewable-energy storage– come mainly from Chile.

So, on Thursday, the European Commission set out a prepare for diversifying its materials, while likewise ideally enhancing conditions in the mining of these raw materials.

“A secure and sustainable supply of raw materials is a prerequisite for a resilient economy,” stated EC Vice President Maro š Šefčovič ina statement “For e-car batteries and energy storage alone, Europe will for instance need up to 18 times more lithium by 2030 and up to 60 times more by 2050.”

“We cannot afford to rely entirely on third countries—for some rare earths even on just one country,” included Internal …

Read The Full Article