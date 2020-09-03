Europe pushed the limit of how far to reopen. Now it may be too late to prevent a second virus wave

Countries throughout the continent have actually been alleviating lockdowns and resuming dining establishments, stores and workplaces in an effort to kick-start their economies. But the relaxation of limitations has actually seen a rise in infections that puts Europe in a susceptible position.

“The virus hasn’t been sleeping over the summer, so it didn’t take vacation and that is something that we see now,” Andrea Ammon, the director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), stated on Wednesday throughout a dispute held by the European Union.

She stated the increase in reported infection rates had actually been slower than in March, when nations such as Italy and Spain were struck especially hard by Covid -19, however had actually now been increasing for weeks.

However, deaths in Europe are below a seven-day rolling average of about 4,000 in early April to around 300 at the start of September, according to CNN analysis of figures from Johns Hopkins University.

“We have seen now this week that the notification rate in the EU and EEA [European Economic Area] countries and the UK is now 46 per 100,000,” Ammon stated. “You may remember that at one point we have been already below 15, so there is an increase and this increase we have been seeing now for more than five weeks … We are almost back to the numbers that we have seen in March.” In …

Read The Full Article