Greece and the European Union must be ready for the shortage of grain in the market, energy and food crises, said Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis in Brussels, RIA Novosti reported.

According to Varvitsiotis, the increase in energy prices is a serious problem for the citizens of Europe, while in Europe there is no unified response to this challenge.

“Europe must respond to that challenge. “Not every country can overcome the effects of this energy crisis alone,” said the Greek Deputy Foreign Minister.

Miltiadis Varvitsiotis stated that the situation in Ukraine may also lead to a shortage of grain in the European market.

“We need to start preparing for the aftermath of hostilities in Ukraine, and that is the possible shortage of grain in the market. It can lead, firstly, to significant inflation, and secondly, we can see the consequences in the wider region, especially in North Africa and the Middle East. “Europe must start preparing for the food crisis,” he said.