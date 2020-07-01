Europe, bid au revoir to American tourists

The move will highlight the failed US effort to suppress the coronavirus pandemic: Charts of new confirmed coronavirus cases on each side of the Atlantic are transferring exactly the opposite direction. Europe’s openings could still have the same painful effect which they did in states like Florida Texas and Arizona . But European states generally imposed earlier, tighter lockdowns than in the US, and mask wearing is not the polarized issue it is here.

If it comes, the EU ruling will undoubtedly be another personal embarrassment to President Donald Trump over his botched management of the pandemic. The President often explodes at perceived slights. But since he is pretty much ignoring the Covid-19 crisis in america, he might let this one slide. Plus, since the White House has already described, European entry into the US is already suspended.

No-shows by US tourists will hurt the shuttered European tourism industry. Millions bring their dollars across the Atlantic every year, drawn by the continent’s history, cuisine and ambience. Italy, France, Germany and Spain welcome the absolute most Americans, according to EU data. But until the two-way flow between your Old and New Worlds is restored, the murmur of admiring visitors in Europe’s cathedrals and museums will be missing that certain je ne sais quoi of the overheard American twang.

Source link