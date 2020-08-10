Europa League success could set up new winning culture at Manchester United, says Ferdinand

A previous Red Devils aspires to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win the very first prize of his supervisory reign at Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand says a Europa League accomplishment could set up a new winning culture at Manchester United, after 8 years of “sporadic” success in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson age.

United can top an efficient season by winning Europe’s second-tier club competitors this month, having actually currently protected 3rd location in the Premier League to receive the Champions League.

Solskjaer fielded a much-changed line-up in the 2nd leg of his side’s last 16 tie versus LASK recently, as they entered the clash boasting a 5-0 aggregate lead.

Goals from Jesse Lingard and replacement Anthony Martial made the Red Devils a 2-1 house win to keep self-confidence levels high heading into the quarter-finals, where they are set up to satisfy Copenhagen.

Ferdinand thinks Solskjaer can utilize the Europa League as a springboard to higher things if United can go all the method in Germany this month, after seeing his old club go 3 years without winning a single piece of flatware.

“This could be part of setting a new culture at the football club,” the previous Red Devils protector informed BT Sport.

” I believe the club has actually been missing out on that for the last 7 or 8 years– it’s a continual duration of winning …