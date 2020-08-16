Europa League: Sevilla strike late to beat Manchester United and advance to final

The English side opened the scoring after simply 7 minutes thanks to a Bruno Fernandes charge, however Sevilla leveled 20 minutes later on with neat surface fromSuso

And the Spanish side took the lead in the 2nd half with simply over 10 minutes left, after replacement Luuk de Jong tapped house a Jesus Navas cross.

The club will deal with either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk, who play in the other semifinal on Monday inDusseldorf

Sevilla’s appearance in the final continues the club’s exceptional kind in the competitors. This season will be the 6th Europa League final the club has actually reached, a minimum of 2 more times than any other side in the history of the competition.

READ: Changes on the horizon for Barcelona following Champions League humiliation Europa League experts Having knocked out Premier League opposition in the quarterfinals in the shape of Wolves, Sevilla was looking to do a comparable thing versusManchester United However, it was United that broke the deadlock in the very first couple of minutes. Following a creative scoop pass from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford was adjudged to have actually been fouled by Brazilian protectorDiego Carlos The charge was the 22nd charge granted to Manchester United in all competitors this season, which is the most granted to a group in Europe’s leading 5 leagues in a.

