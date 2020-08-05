Europa League round-up: Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen send Inter Milan into the quarter-finals | Football News





Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Inter Milan

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and previous Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen saw Inter Milan through to the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win versus Getafe.

In the one-off last-16 incorporate Germany, the Spanish side missed out on a charge after Inter opened the scoring through Lukaku, with alternative Eriksen’s 83 rd-minute effort protecting success.

The Serie A side will deal with Bayer Leverkusen or Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the last 8 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena on Monday.