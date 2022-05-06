The results of the “Eurobarometer” public opinion poll conducted in all EU member states, published on May 5, show that there is a broad consensus among EU citizens on Russia’s response to the EU invasion of Ukraine.

The majority of Europeans believe that since the beginning of the war, the EU has shown solidarity (79%), unity (63%) and efficiency (58%).

Respondents are generally in favor of unwavering support for Ukraine and its people. In particular, more than nine out of ten respondents (93%) support the provision of humanitarian assistance to war victims, 88% approve of the idea of ​​admitting war refugees to the EU, 80% approve of financial assistance to Ukraine, 66 % agree that “Ukraine should join the EU when it is ready”, 71% believe that Ukraine is part of the European family, and 89% sympathize with Ukrainians.

He is also very supportive of the sanctions imposed on Russia after the military attack on Ukraine. The vast majority of Europeans (80%) approve of economic sanctions against Russia, and 79% approve of sanctions against Russian oligarchs for imposing a clear economic and political price on the Russian political elite responsible for the invasion.

Two-thirds of Europeans (67%) approve of EU funding for the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine. In addition, 75% of them believe that the war in Ukraine shows that “we need more military cooperation within the EU.”

The poll shows widespread European support for EU action in the energy sector to rid Russia of its dependence on fossil fuels. There is a broad consensus on replenishing gas storage facilities in the EU to avoid deficit risks this winter (86%), on the EU taking measures to increase the energy efficiency of buildings, transport and goods (85%), as well as on the issue. that the war in Ukraine makes it more urgent to invest in renewable energy (84%).

The “Eurobarometer” public opinion poll was conducted from April 13 to 20 in 27 EU member states. 26,066 EU citizens took part in the online poll.

EU NEIGHBOURS east: