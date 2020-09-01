Euro zone consumer prices fall in August as energy costs plunge By Reuters

©Reuters A supplier using a protective face mask awaits clients at “Naschmarkt” market in the middle of growing coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Vienna



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone consumer prices fell in August, versus market expectations of a little boost, took down by a sharp drop in energy prices, the European Union’s data workplace Eurostat stated in a flash price quote

Eurostat stated consumer prices in the 19 nations sharing the euro fell 0.4% month-on-month for a 0.2 year-on-year decrease. Economists surveyed by Reuters had actually anticipated a 0.2% year-on-year increasein August The last time prices fell year-on-year in the euro zone was in May 2016 when they stopped by 0.1%.

Energy prices toppled 7.8% year-on-year in August after a 8.4%fall in July Prices of non-industrial items likewise decreased, by 0.1% after a 1.6% boost in July.

Without the unstable energy and likewise frequently altering unprocessed food prices – what the European Central Bank calls core inflation – prices fell 0.4% month-on-month for a 0.6% yearly increase. Economists surveyed by Reuters had actually anticipated a much greater 1.1% year-on-year gain.

An even narrower step leaving out likewise alcohol and tobacco prices that market economic experts see carefully fell 0.5% month-on-month for a 0.4% year-on-year …