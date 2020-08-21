Euro zone business recovery stuttered in August

An employee wearing a protective face mask works at a factory of manufacturer Valeo, in Etaples near Le Touquet, France May 26, 2020.

The euro zone’s economic recovery from its deepest downturn on record has stuttered this month, particularly in services, as the pent-up demand unleashed last month by the easing of coronavirus lockdowns dwindled, a survey showed on Friday.

To contain the spread of the virus, which has infected over 22.5 million people globally, governments imposed strict lockdowns – forcing businesses to close and citizens to stay home, bringing economic activity to a near halt.

After many of those restrictions were relaxed, activity in the euro zone expanded last month at the fastest pace since mid-2018. But as infection rates have risen again in parts of the region, some earlier curbs have been reinstated.

So likely of concern to policymakers and diminishing hopes for a V-shaped recovery, IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to 51.6 from July’s final reading of 54.9.

While still above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction it was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll which had predicted no change from July.

“The euro zone’s rebound lost momentum in August, highlighting the inherent demand weakness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.