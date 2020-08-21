Euro zone business recovery stuttered in August

An employee wearing a protective face mask works at a factory of manufacturer Valeo, in Etaples near Le Touquet, France May 26, 2020.
Ludovic Marin | Pool via Reuters
The euro zone’s economic recovery from its deepest downturn on record has stuttered this month, particularly in services, as the pent-up demand unleashed last month by the easing of coronavirus lockdowns dwindled, a survey showed on Friday.
To contain the spread of the virus, which has infected over 22.5 million people globally, governments imposed strict lockdowns – forcing businesses to close and citizens to stay home, bringing economic activity to a near halt.
After many of those restrictions were relaxed, activity in the euro zone expanded last month at the fastest pace since mid-2018. But as infection rates have risen again in parts of the region, some earlier curbs have been reinstated.
So likely of concern to policymakers and diminishing hopes for a V-shaped recovery, IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to 51.6 from July’s final reading of 54.9.
While still above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction it was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll which had predicted no change from July.
“The euro zone’s rebound lost momentum in August, highlighting the inherent demand weakness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.
“The recovery was undermined by signs of rising virus cases…