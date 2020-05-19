Euro 2020: Romania reconfirms host status for delayed tournament | Football News





Romania’s Arena Nationala is readied to host 3 team video games as well as a round-of-16 suit at Euro 2020

Romania has actually reconfirmed its funding Bucharest stays prepared to host matches at following year’s rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament with an assurance letter sent out to UEFA.

The Romanian sporting activities ministry stated on Tuesday that it had actually gotten in touch with European football’s controling body with the verification.

On Monday, UEFA held off an Executive Committee conference set up for May 27 as a result of some unsolved concerns relating to “a small number of proposed venues” for thetournament That conference will certainly currently occur on June 17, it stated.

“The Romanian Football Federation submitted to UEFA the last guarantee letter of the 24 necessary to re-affirm the availability to host the UEFA’s European Football Championship,” the ministry stated in a declaration.

“Thus, Romania officially re-confirmed its commitment to organising this important sporting event.”

The Euro 2020 champion, as a result of be organized in 12 cities throughout the continent, was held off till June 11 to July 11 following year as a result of the unique coronavirus pandemic that closed down the sporting activity in March.

The champion has actually typically been held by one nation or with co-hosts, yet UEFA chose for a multi-city method to commemorate the tournament’s 60 th wedding anniversary.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome as well as St Petersburg are the various other 11 cities for the masterpiece occasion that was initially set up to occur from June 12 to July 12 this year.

Bucharest’s Arena Nationala – the biggest arena in Romania, with a capability of 55,634 – will certainly host 3 Group C video games as well as a round-of-16 suit.