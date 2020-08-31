EUGNN Portable External Hard Drive,External High Speed 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB HDD Hard Disk USB 3.0 SATA 3.0 Mobile Hard Disk Drive,for PC Laptop

Price: $29.99
(as of Aug 31,2020 23:43:13 UTC – Details)
Description:
Supports all standard 7mm/9.5mm 2.5 inch SATA I/II/III HDD and SSD up to 3TB(Max).
Compatible Operating Systems: For Windows 98/2000/for XP/for Vista/7/8/10, for Linux, for Mac OS 9.1/10.8.4 above.
Tool-free installation, plug and play, with LED indicator.
Utilize the JMS578 controller chip which implements SATA 3.0 enabling a top data transfer.
The casing is made of metal, ensuring greater impact resistance, strength, and stiffness.
Because of its ultra-lightweight and mini size, it is portable.
Specification:
Material: Metal
Color: Red, Silver, Blue, Black
Types: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
Size(LxWxH): About 153x10x36mm
Disk Speed: 5400 RPM
Power Supply: USB3.0
Internal interface: SATA3.0
Package includes:
1pc x Hard Disk
1pc x Data Cable
1pc x Storage Bag
Note:
1. Due to the light and screen difference, the item’s color may be slightly different from the pictures.
2. Please allow 1-2 cm differences due to manual measurement.
Compatible Operating Systems: 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD For Windows 98/2000/for XP/for Vista/7/8/10, for Linux, for Mac OS 9.1/10.8.4 above.
Utilize the JMS578 controller chip which implements SATA 3.0 enabling a top data transfer.
Build Powerful Gaming Computer Or Desktop Settings In A Variety Of Capacities And Shapes.
SATA 3.0 Mobile Hard Disk Drive,The casing is made of metal, ensuring greater impact resistance, strength, and stiffness.