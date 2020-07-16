eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, 2K Resolution, No Monthly Fees, Secure Local Storage,Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Free Wireless Chime-Requires Existing Doorbell Wires



Price: $159.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 06:48:45 UTC – Details)



eufy Security Video Doorbell

From eufy, the home security brand where privacy comes first.

• Comprehensive Safety Solutions for Your Home

• Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovation

Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.

See Who’s There Before the Ring

Get instant alerts for anyone who approaches, even if they don’t press the doorbell. Interact with visitors by talking in real-time or via pre-set responses.

“Alexa, show me my front door”

Connect your Doorbell to Alexa or Google Assistant and check-in anytime on what’s happening outside your home.

Interaction Made Easy

Record and set up to 3 instant responses. When you are notified of activity, simply select one of your pre-recorded responses for a simple way to interact and give instructions.

Note

The video doorbell is powered by the original doorbell wires. Users need to modify their original chime per instruction or upgrade the doorbell transformer if the original doesn’t deliver sufficient power. Users may need to hire an electrician at their own cost if they are not comfortable with the installation process.

What’s included: Video Doorbell 2K (Wired), Screw Hole Positioning-Card, Mounting Bracket, 15° Wedge, Jumper for Existing Chime, Extension Wires, Screw Packs, Doorbell Detaching Pin, Electronic Doorbell Chime, Doorbell Power Pin, Quick Start Guide.

A Crystal-Clear 2K Image: High Definition 2560 x 1920 resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in 2x the quality.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.

The Alerts Which Matter: With AI technology and our sophisticated algorithm, the camera intelligently detects body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a human, and not a stray cat, is at the door.

Free Electronic Chime Included: Supports 8 fun and holiday-themed ringtones and adjustable volume level. Note: The doorbell requires Existing Doorbell Wires at 16-24 VAC, 30 VA, or above.