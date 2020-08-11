eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee



eufy Security eufyCam 2C

Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.

100% Wire-Free

Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

Zero Hidden Costs

Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2C is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. You will never be forced into paying to access your security footage.

FAQ

Can I expand the storage? eufy Security will soon be launching a USB storage dongle that will allow you to expand the storage.

What is the eufyCam 2C system compatible with? The eufyCam 2C uses HomeBase 2 as its hub. It is compatible with eufyCam, eufyCam E, and eufy entry sensors.

What is the battery life and capacity? From a single 5 hour charge receive 180 days of battery life. The battery capacity is 6700mAh.

Is there a mounting stand? 2 screw mounts are included. We will soon release magnetic mounts that will be available for purchase.

What’s Included:

eufyCam 2C, HomeBase 2, Mount, Micro USB Charging Cable, AC Power Adapter, Ethernet Cable, User Manual

Picture Perfect Surveillance – Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home.

Half-Year Security from 1 Charge – Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge.

Detailed Night Vision – View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

The Alerts That Matter – Human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.

Ready for Any Weather – With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2C is built to withstand the elements.