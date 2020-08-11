eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee

Price: $219.99
Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy
Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.
100% Wire-Free
Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.
Zero Hidden Costs
Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2C is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience. You will never be forced into paying to access your security footage.
FAQ
Can I expand the storage? eufy Security will soon be launching a USB storage dongle that will allow you to expand the storage.
What is the eufyCam 2C system compatible with? The eufyCam 2C uses HomeBase 2 as its hub. It is compatible with eufyCam, eufyCam E, and eufy entry sensors.
What is the battery life and capacity? From a single 5 hour charge receive 180 days of battery life. The battery capacity is 6700mAh.
Is there a mounting stand? 2 screw mounts are included. We will soon release magnetic mounts that will be available for purchase.
What’s Included:
eufyCam 2C, HomeBase 2, Mount, Micro USB Charging Cable, AC Power Adapter, Ethernet Cable, User Manual
Picture Perfect Surveillance – Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home.
Half-Year Security from 1 Charge – Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge.
Detailed Night Vision – View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.
The Alerts That Matter – Human detection technology enables the camera to intelligently detect body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a person, and not a stray cat, approaches.
Ready for Any Weather – With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2C is built to withstand the elements.