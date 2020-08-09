eufy Security, eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System, 365-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, HD 1080p, IP67 Weatherproof, Night Vision, 3-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee



Price: $469.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 19:52:17 UTC – Details)



eufy Security eufyCam 2

Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.

100% Wire-Free

Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2 installs in-doors and out with ease to surveil your home for 365 days on a single charge.

Smart Image Enhancement

Get a clearer, brighter view of the people in-shot. Built-in AI technology identifies and focuses in on the human in the image.

Human Detection

Reduce false alerts with smart tech which differentiates humans from objects.

Activity Zones

Only receive the alerts which matter. Customize the area in which detection takes place to suit your home.

Real-Time Response

Speak directly to anyone who approaches your home via two-way audio.

Smart Integration

Connect your devices to Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

Military-Grade Encryption

Encrypted data and footage can only be accessed by logging into the account.

Repeater Mode

HomeBase acts as a Wi-Fi repeater which boosts signal to the cameras, extending the coverage area of your Wi-Fi network.

What’s Included:

eufyCam 2, HomeBase 2, Mount, Micro USB Charging Cable, AC Power Adapter, Ethernet Cable, User Manual

1080p Full HD: Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD, so you see exactly what is happening in and around your home.

A Year’s Security from 1 Charge: Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge.

Zero Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

Advanced Night Vision: The state-of-the-art Sony sensor allows for detailed recordings and streaming in low-light scenarios.

Ready for Any Weather: With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, eufyCam 2 is built to withstand the elements.