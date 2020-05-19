EU will not recognise unilateral Israel annexation of West Bank – Middle East Monitor

The EU international coverage coordinator, Josep Borrell, warned Israel that the physique will not recognise any unagreed on adjustments to the 1967 borders.

Borrell pledged EU assist to assist reignite the Israeli-Palestinian peace course of that included “meaningful negotiations between the two parties”.

“International law is a fundamental pillar of the international rules-based order. In this respect, the EU and its member states recall that they will not recognise any changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by Israelis and Palestinians,” Borrell mentioned, including: “The two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital for both states, is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region.”

I congratulate the brand new authorities of Israel and look ahead to proceed working collectively within the spirit of the longstanding friendship that binds us. On #MEPP EU is prepared to assist +facilitate significant negotiations to realize simply&lasting peace half of https://t.co/3lpeO3iGMv — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 18, 2020

Borrell mentioned the EU considered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dedication to push ahead with annexation with “grave concern”.

According to the settlement between Netanyahu and his rival, chief of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, forward of the formation of a unity authorities, a proposal to annex elements of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley could possibly be submitted to lawmakers in July.

The EU already warned final week that its Foreign Affairs Commission might impose sanctions on Israel if the latter implements its annexation plan within the occupied Palestinian territories.

READ: