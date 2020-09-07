EU warns UK over Brexit deal backsliding

The EU’s leadership warned the UK on Monday that any future trade deal would be conditional on full respect of last year’s Brexit divorce agreement, as the prospect of UK backsliding shocked capitals and threatened to destabilise future-relationship talks.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet that last year’s withdrawal agreement, including its protocol on Northern Ireland, was “an obligation under international law and prerequisite for any future partnership”, in a clear signal to UK prime minister Boris Johnson that attempts to unpick the treaty will rattle relations.

The “protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland is essential to protect peace and stability on the island and integrity of the single market”, she wrote.

Her remarks follow a report in the Financial Times on Sunday that sections of the UK government’s internal market bill — set to be published on Wednesday — will eliminate the legal force of parts of the politically sensitive protocol on Northern Ireland that was thrashed out by Mr Johnson and the EU in the closing stages of last year’s Brexit talks.

The next round of future-relations negotiations, which start in London on Tuesday, already promised to be difficult because of entrenched disagreements about market-access…