EU Virtual Mission taking place in Armenia on 9-10 June – Panorama

Despite these difficult instances of COVID19 disaster, the European Union continues its strategic dialogue and cooperation with its associate Armenia. On 9 and 10 June, a EU Virtual Mission is taking place with quite a few conferences with Armenian authorities officers, National Assembly and civil society representatives, the European Union in Armenia reports.

Today, Lawrence Meredith, Director for Neighbourhood East and Institution Building of the European Commission and Luc Devigne Director for Russia, Eastern partnership, Central Asia and OSCE on the EEAS kicked off the mission, with participation of the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin. First conferences took place this morning with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakyanyan.

The important matter of dialogue was the continuing EU’s help to Armenia in response to COVID-19 disaster in its well being and socio-financial dimensions, collectively delivering for the Armenian folks and companies. The events additionally mentioned the EU-Armenia ongoing partnership in many necessary reform areas, in addition to the improved cooperation inside the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and Eastern Partnership.