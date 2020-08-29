EU, US, UK, Switzerland urge Minsk to observe international obligations – Panorama

EU, US, UK, and Switzerland urge Belarusian authorities to observe their international obligations, especially those in the sphere of human rights, the joint declaration by the objectives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the European Union on behalf of the EU Member States released on the British federal government site stated.

“We call on the Belarusian authorities to respect the country’s international obligations on fundamental democratic and human rights,” the declaration stated, as priced quote by TASS news company. The nations likewise advised to examine criminal offenses and abuses devoted throughout demonstration rallies and”hold those responsible to account.”

Additionally, Brussels, Washington, London, and Bern stated “solidarity with the people of Belarus who demand respect for fundamental freedoms and basic human rights through free and fair elections” and “are struck by the continued peaceful demonstrations across Belarus.” “They show the determination and courage of the Belarusian people to seek democratic change,” these nations assert.

The declaration likewise includes the call for Belarusian authorities “to stop the violence and the threats to use military force against the country’s own citizens” and the need to “release right away and unconditionally all those unlawfully …