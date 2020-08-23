EU trade commissioner under pressure over Covid-19 rule breach

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan is dealing with pressure to resign as a debate intensifies over an infraction of Covid -19 limitations in his native Ireland.

Miche ál Martin, Ireland’s prime minister, and Leo Varadkar, deputy premier, released a joint declaration on Saturday night contacting Mr Hogan to consider his position. The relocation followed a clamour from opposition celebrations over a supper the commissioner participated in with 81 individuals that was arranged by a golf society in the Irish parliament.

“The taoiseach [prime minister] and the tánaiste [deputy premier] did speak with Commissioner Hogan today and asked him to consider his position,” the federal government stated in a declaration.

“Both believe that the event should never have been held, that the commissioner’s apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanations of his actions.”

A European Commission representative stated on Friday that Mr Hogan had actually participated in the occasion in “good faith”, having actually been ensured it would be kept in compliance with federal government guidelines and standards, which with hindsight he would not have actually gone had he understood this was not the case. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the commission, had actually been notified of the matter, the representative stated.

Public and personal events are strictly …