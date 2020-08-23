EU trade chief Hogan won’t resign over Ireland COVID-19 breach By Reuters

European Trade Commissioner- designate Phil Hogan attends his hearing prior to the European Parliament in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Phil Hogan will not resign as European Commission for Trade over his presence at an occasion in his native Ireland that is being examined for breaching COVID-19 policies, an EU authorities near to the commissioner stated onSunday

“The commissioner is not resigning,” the authorities stated.

The Irish agent on the European Union’s executive was asked on Saturday by Ireland’s prime minister and deputy prime minister to consider his position over the golf supper, which triggered public outrage and caused other political resignations.

Earlier on Sunday, Hogan apologised once again, however stopped short of acquiescing calls to stop.

