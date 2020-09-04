EU to hone ‘carrot and stick’ line on Turkey, top official says By Reuters

©Reuters European Union leaders go over the circumstance in Belarus throughout a video conference in Brussels



By Gabriela Baczynska

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will choose on a “carrot and stick” method to Turkey when they fulfillon Sept 24-25, their chairman stated on Friday, proposing a multi-party conference to pacify stress in the easternMediterranean

European Council President Charles Michel spoke to Reuters and 5 other European news firms as a stand-off over oil and gas deposits simmered in between EU members Cyprus and Greece on one side and the bloc’s anxious NATO ally Turkey on the other.

The EU has actually currently enforced small sanctions versus Ankara over the matter and the 27 EU leaders will tackle it once again quickly inBrussels Michel, who will host the conference, stated the EU would declare its assistance for Greek and Cypriot sovereignty.

“We will identify tools in our external policy, a sticks and carrots approach – what tools to use to improve the relationship and what tools to react (with) if we are not being respected,” he stated. “We want to be respected.”

Michel, who is due to travel to Greece, Cyprus and Malta prior to the top, likewise proposed a global conference on the eastern Mediterranean including the crucial celebrations …