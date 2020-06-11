EU to File Antitrust Complaint Against Amazon Over Treatment of Third Party Sellers: Report

The European Union is planning on filing formal antitrust charges against Amazon over its treatment of third-party sellers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The EU has been building its case and circulating a draft of the charge sheet for a couple of months and might officially file the charges as early as a few weeks or the week after, the report added.

Amazon did not straight away respond to an obtain comment.

Last month, Amazon said it could make an “appropriate” executive available to the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee to testify about allegations related to how the company uses third-party sellers’ data.

The panel had called on leader Jeff Bezos to testify. Amazon’s weblog late on Friday failed to commit to a specific person or consideration for who could sooner or later testify.

“We have been working with the Committee in good faith for nearly a year to provide answers and information, and we remain prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available to the Committee to address these issues,” Amazon said in your blog post.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the web retailer used data from its third-party sellers to create competing products.

© Thomson Reuters 2020