EU ministers are to discuss the need for greater defence cooperation and a renewed intelligence assessment in the face of a heightened risk of a China-US military confrontation.

The demand greater EU defence cooperation comes in a Franco-German joint paper and, even though familiar, has been given added urgency by fears in the bloc that the US and China will end up locked in a permanent big power confrontation.

The paper, due to be discussed by EU defence ministers on Tuesday and first obtained by Bloomberg News, says defence integration is necessitated by the “the return of power competition and confrontation and the ensuing threat to the rules-based international order”.

The memo proposes that the EU’s intelligence arm should produce a classified threat assessment by the finish of the season, on the cornerstone of which it can determine how to enhance its joint capabilities in the long run, in areas ranging from peacekeeping to space and cyber security.

The EU has launched several initiatives to deepen its defence integration in the past, including by encouraging greater joint defence procurement, so reducing duplication, however the shift towards integration is becoming more pronounced after the bloc’s initially stumbling joint response to coronavirus.

The new intelligence assessment will mark an instant after the US presidential elections for the EU to assess the risk of a deep strategic conflict.

The EU foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, at exactly the same time said the bloc would launch a bilateral dialogue with the usa on the challenges posed by a more assertive China in an attempt to come to a standard understanding. Borrell was speaking after EU foreign ministers held a virtual two-hour meeting with the usa secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, within the main points of dispute between them including China and the potential Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory on the West Bank.

Borrell has said the strain between China and the usa has become the main axis of current world wide politics and the stress on the EU to “select a side” on the list of two is increasing.

Borrell said: “We as Europe must find our own independent way of doing things, even though this will bring various challenges.” But some EU states say it is inconceivable in terms of values for the EU to be equidistant between China and the usa.

Borrell is known to be resistant to talk of a fresh cold war, arguing all of the big problems on trade and the climate crisis require Chinese cooperation. At the same time, the EU shares US frustration at the shortage of access to Chinese markets, and the role of Chinese state organizations.

EU policymakers will also be worried that the US is approximately to impose a form of extra-territorial sanction by blacklisting European organizations that cooperate with the Chinese state telecommunications company Huawei.

The US and EU bilateral dialogue will alternatively try to find more limited areas of cooperation by pressing China to do more to open access to markets and by resisting sensitive security investments.

Borrell said the mood of the meeting had not been one in which Pompeo either accepted or rejected the EU point of view, adding he was sure the secretary of state might have been aware of the inner differences within the union.