EU states ‘highly concerned’ by U.S. stance on Nord Stream pipeline: report By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Pipe- laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy is seen in a bay near the Baltic Sea port of Baltiysk



2/3

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A bulk of EU member states see U.S. sanctions in connection with the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea as a breach of global law, German everyday Die Welt reported in its online edition on Friday.

The paper stated an EU delegation interacted a diplomatic position, supported by 24 the bloc’s 27 members, to the U.S. State Department onAug 12 in a video call.

Contacted by Reuters, the European Commission had no instant remark.

In an emailed declaration, the U.S. embassy in Berlin stated it chose not to utilize sanctions and preferred cooperation with Europe, however Russia’s supremacy in Europe’s gas markets had actually left it without any option.

“The United States must act to address the threat to our national security and foreign policy interests,” it stated.

Die Welt stated diplomatic sources verified the call occurred which the composed variation of the EU’s demarche, or technique, had actually been distributed.

“We are highly concerned about the increasing use of sanctions by the U.S. against European companies and interests,” the paper estimated the note as stating.

…