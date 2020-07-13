EU special envoy calls for restraint on Armenian-Azerbaijani border   – Armenian News

Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, has actually shared his issues over the circumstance on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, calling for a shared restraint and a serene discussion with the aid of the global conciliators.

“Very concerned about exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Important for both countries to show restraint and to use all channels of communication, both direct and the good offices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” he stated in a Twitter post on Monday.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has actually likewise revealed severe issue over the occurrence, highlighting the unacceptability of escalations.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia had actually released a main declaration highly condemning the attacks and calling for the Azerbaijani politico- military management’s duty for future possible repercussions.