EU slams Turkey’s Law on release of prisoners a ‘great disappointment’ – Panorama

European Union parliamentarians referred to as a invoice permitted by the Turkish parliament that excluded political prisoners from an amnesty regulation “a great disappointment” and a deliberate publicity of the lives of political opponents to the danger of lethal COVID 19. Ermenihaber reported in addition they referred to as on the European Court of Human Rights to hurry up its verdicts to avoid wasting lives.

European Parliament standing rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sánchez Amor, and Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation to the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee, Sergey Lagodinsky issued a joint assertion on 15 April.

“The legal amendments by the Turkish Parliament allowing the release of 90.000 prisoners, but excluding those imprisoned for their political activities and citizens in pre-trial detention, is a great disappointment. We had hoped that the Turkish Parliament would adopt a fair, responsible and non-discriminatory law that would save lives from being lost in overcrowded Turkish prisons. Such a law is needed, especially for those unjustly detained and imprisoned for political reasons,” they mentioned.

“Instead, the Turkish ruling parties have decided to deliberately expose the lives of journalists, human rights defenders and those whom they deem to be political opponents to the risk of the deadly disease COVID 19,” they warned.