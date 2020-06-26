EU risks angering Donald Trump with plan to BAN American travellers when it reopens on July 1

The EU is planning to ban American travellers when it reopens on July 1, but those from countries with lower illness rates – like China – are set to be welcomed.

The decision – which still needs to be formalised in member states’ capitals – risks angering Donald Trump who has been widely criticised for his handling of the crisis.

The United States, Russia, and many other countries are considered too risky since they have not controlled the coronavirus outbreak, EU officials said Friday.

The listing of safe countries was assembled by senior diplomats in Brussels following discussions on how to reopen the bloc to business and tourism following lockdown.

One of the ‘safe countries’ will be China – but only if it allows European Union travellers to visit as well, the officials said.

EU officials disclosed earlier this week that the US – which has reported more coronavirus deaths and infections than any country – was highly unlikely to make the ultimate list.

The decision has been made even though the US is an important way to obtain tourism for the European Union.

On the safe list are countries like Canada and Australia. The countries were judged on criteria including illness rates and the credibility of public health authorities reporting data.

The list will be updated every fourteen days, which mean countries excluded at the start might be added to the safe list.

The officials who unmasked the contents of the ultimate list spoke to the New York Times on condition of anonymity before its official release a few weeks.

EU officials tried to base the data on science to be able to depoliticise the process.

However that’s been made difficult and officials said the United States as well as other nations was lobbying intensely to get on the safe list.

The US barred most EU travellers in March and contains not eased restrictions since, even when European infections and deaths have fallen.

Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that many European countries were eager to admit American visitors.

‘We’ll work closely with our European friends, broadly, because I understand there’s different views,’ he said.

‘We’ve heard from the dozen or even more countries which have very different views about their willingness to open up their borders to anyone, not merely folks from the United States of America.’