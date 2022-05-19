“I am sure that Ararat Mirzoyan and Josep Borrell spoke, but did not write on paper what they said. “There is no Artsakh in the official statement at all, there is no Minsk Group իրավունք right to self-determination,” RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan warned, referring to the message spread after the fourth sitting of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council held in Brussels on May 18.

According to him, it is ridiculous that the EU official officials issued such a text, where it is written that there is democracy in Armenia. Armen Ashotyan clarified ․ “These days, when hundreds of thousands of citizens are taken to police stations every day, yesterday we were presented with a paper with an innocent face, which has nothing to do with our reality. People expressing the current views of the EU do more harm to the RA-EU relations than anyone else, because the European bureaucrats, whose ambassador is a disgraceful ambassador, make such statements, and the Armenian people are in a different reality. Therefore, the Armenian people are deeply disappointed with the double standards and cynicism that a number of Western diplomatic circles express towards the fate of the Armenian people. ”

Referring to the EU-Armenia Partnership Special Report 2022, he said ․ “Reading this report, one can think that we live in H1 Armenia. It is written – strengthened political stability. Everyone living in Armenia knows that this is a lie. Page 6 of this report talks about the support of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the past tense. In fact, the report expressing the EU’s point of view today states that the Minsk Group co-chairs do not exist as a de facto institution, as their support is described in the past. “

Tat Tat Harutyunyan