EU relations with Belarus under review following election – Panorama

The European Union’s relationship with Belarus is under review following the objected to governmental election, the European Commission stated on Tuesday, though it decreased to discuss whether sanctions would be reimposed on the nation, Reuters reported.

“The whole range of issues related to the relations between the European Union and Belarus is currently under review due to the unfortunate events which were related to the presidential elections on Sunday,” a representative for the EU executive informed a press conference.

He stated a joint statement of the 27 member states of the EU was being prepared, however offered no timeline for this.