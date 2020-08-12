EU Reinstates Duties on Key Cambodian Exports Over ‘Serious And Systematic’ Rights Concerns

The European Union on Wednesday renewed duties on key exports from Cambodia that had actually taken pleasure in tariff-free access to its market, mentioning “serious and systematic concerns related to human rights,” dealing a blow to an economy currently reeling from the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The withdrawal of duty-free, quota-free access to the EU’s market under the “Everything But Arms” (EBA) plan for some 20 percent of Cambodia’s exports– a choice that was revealed in February– entered into impact due to the fact that the nation’s federal government stopped working to reverse rollbacks on democracy and other flexibilities, the European Commission (EC) stated in a declaration. Affected exports consist of items from Cambodia’s crucial garment and shoes markets.

“We have provided Cambodia with trade opportunities that let the country develop an export-oriented industry and gave jobs to thousands of Cambodians,” Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan stated, including that the EU means to “stand by their side” as the nation works to fight the pandemic.

“Nonetheless, our ongoing assistance does not lessen the immediate requirement for Cambodia to appreciate human rights and labour rights. I stand prepared to continue our engagement and to bring back completely open door to the EU market for items from Cambodia offered we see …