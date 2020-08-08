EU reimpose travel restriction for Moroccan nationals – Middle East Monitor

EU nations chose to get rid of Morocco from its complimentary travel list approving entry to non-EU nationals to the bloc’s area, reports AnadoluAgency

The choice came a week after Algeria was eliminated from the green list.

Residents of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay can travel without constraints to the EU.

Chinese visitors are likewise invited if Asian nation grants the very same rights to EU residents.

EU member specifies chosen to slowly open the bloc’s external borders in June after a travel restriction was enforced in mid-March to consist of the spread of COVID-19

READ: Morocco stops travel to 8 cities after spike in COVID-19 cases

Countries accepted upgrade the list every 2 weeks based upon epidemiological requirements.

It is the 3rd upgrade to the list which has actually been solely shorted.

Under present guidelines, Turkish or United States residents can not get in the EU unless having close loved ones to a EU person, are long-lasting homeowners of the EU or acquire an unique work allow that shows work is vital.

The European Commission asked member states Thursday to omit single partners of EU residents and homeowners from travel constraints.

Residents of the mini-states of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican are dealt with as EU nationals for …