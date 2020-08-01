EU or UK: who will blink first?

Welcome back. Don’ t forget to click here if you want to get Brexit Briefing in your inbox everyThursday And please keep your feedback coming to [email protected]

Brexit is going to alter lots of elements of life in manner ins which I think the British public have actually not completely clocked, however it appears it will not considerably horn in the spiritual continental August summer season holiday.

Michel Barnier remained in London today for a wash-up of recently’s talks and to lay the ground for the next round on August 17, however nobody near to the talks is anticipating significant relocations till September– if certainly they come at all.

There stays an extensive anticipation that there will be an EU- UK trade offer, both in the monetary markets and larger commentariat.

Mr Barnier framed recently’s talks in this way when apprising EU ambassadors, keeping in mind the overarching restrictions on Boris Johnson’s federal government: the requirement to appear qualified after Covid-19 and not to sustain the Scottish nationalism that as soon as again threatens the union. A no-deal would be a mess on both these fronts.

So the basic working presumption is that after a little bit of huffing and puffing this fall an offer will get done. As Mr Barnier said, fisheries and state help stay the 2 huge impressive problems, and these will …