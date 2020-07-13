EU official ‘very concerned about exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border’ – Panorama

Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, required to Twitter on Monday to reveal issues over the exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“Very concerned about exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Important for both countries to show restraint and to use all channels of communication, both direct and the good offices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” he tweeted.



