EU must impose sanctions on Israel, rights groups say – Middle East Monitor

A community of European groups have referred to as on the EU to impose sanctions on Israel in a letter addressed to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. Sent by the European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine (ECCP), the letter expressed issues over Israel’s deliberate annexation of the West Bank, saying it was half of the continued ethnic cleaning, apartheid and colonisation, earlier than urging the EU to take motion towards Israel’s clear violation of European and worldwide regulation.

“This is not the first time that Israel has tried to illegally annex parts of territories it occupies,” stated the ECCP, “Israel already annexed occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and Syria’s Golan Heights in 1981, in gross violation of international law.”

ECCP highlighted the “ongoing ethnic cleansing, apartheid and colonisation” which they stated was “taking place on a daily basis.” They cited Israel’s 13-year-long blockade on Gaza and the state of affairs within the West Bank the place “Palestinians struggle with a brutal occupation, expulsion, dispossession, arbitrary arrests and house demolitions among other things.”

After criticising the EU over its lack of motion, ECCP urged Borrell to face by his February assertion during which he warned Israel that “Steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not pass unchallenged”.

To confront Israel’s unilateral land seize and annexation “Immediate actions need to be taken, including sanctions”, stated the ECCP, urging the EU to take “concrete measures.” They argued that the EU had tolls at its disposal to punish Israel’s many violations. Suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and excluding Israel from participation in EU Framework Programmes funded by European taxpayers’ cash, had been cited as choices.

Moreover beneath worldwide regulation the EU as an entire and every of its Member States have the necessary obligation to ban commerce with Israel’s unlawful settlements, ECCP added. ECCP insisted that there was no approach for the EU to take care of its cooperation with Israel as if it was enterprise as regular whereas claiming to face for human rights and the rules of worldwide (humanitarian and human rights) regulation.

ECCP was based in 1986 as a community of European committees, organisations, NGOs and worldwide solidarity actions. Forty civil society organisations and NGOs from 20 European international locations endorsed the letter