EU must be objective in East Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

Turkey the other day gotten in touch with the EU to be objective in the Eastern Mediterranean in the middle of intensifying stress in between Turkey and Greece, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a composed declaration, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Hami Aksoy, stated the EU need to prompt Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration for restraint and must be objective and truthful to sustain peace and stability in the area.

“As shared with the public earlier, the calls for restraint should be directed to Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, which harm EU’s interests and escalate tension by exploiting the EU membership solidarity, rather than Turkey on the side of dialogue and cooperation,” Aksoy stated.

His remarks came in reaction to a declaration by the EU following a video conference on Wednesday.

Tensions in between NATO members Greece and Turkey have actually increased in the previous week after Turkey sent out the Oruc Reis study vessel, accompanied by warships, to draw up possible oil and gas drilling in area over which both nations declare jurisdiction.

Last month, Greece stated there need to be no option to European Union sanctions versus Turkey if Ankara does not pull back on challenged efforts to check out for natural deposits in the Mediterranean.

On the other hand, President Tayyip Erdogan stated Turkey will not pull back …