EU may impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals over election, Spain says By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya speaks throughout an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Union is thinking about enforcing sanctions on Belarusian individuals connected to violence and election scams, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya stated on Tuesday.

EU leaders will talk about the scenario in Belarus on Wednesday, she stated.

Massive demonstrations have actually been kept in the nation following governmental elections extensively viewed as deceptive.

“We, in Europe, think there is room for sanctions, not against the country or against the country’s citizens, but against the individuals who have instigated violence or election process fraud,” she informed Spanish Radio station Onda Cero.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media wish to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs may not be precise and may vary from the real market value, suggesting costs are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR