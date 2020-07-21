EU leaders agree on landmark economic stimulus plan

The deal would focus on providing funding across three pillars: creating reforms to help organizations rebound from the pandemic, rolling out new measures to reform economies on the long haul, and investing to simply help protect from “future crises.” It would provide a huge selection of billions of dollars in grants and loans to member states.

The agreement came after days of deadlock and fractious talks that were called some of the most bitterly divided in years.

“We did it! Europe is strong. Europe is united,” European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference Tuesday. “This is a good deal, this is a strong deal, and most importantly, this is the right deal for Europe right now.”

Michel described the occasion since the first time that members of the European Union were “jointly enforcing our economies against the crisis.”

The commission also consented to a core budget of just one.1 trillion euro (nearly $1.3 trillion) from 2021-2027. Commenting on the offer, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the agreement as a “historic day for Europe,” while Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said that “the European Union has never before decided to invest so ambitiously in the future.” There had been bitter rows over some of the terms of the offer during the last day or two. The agreement came just hours after Michel had presented a fresh proposal to political leaders on Monday. The European Union is battling a savage recession brought about by the pandemic, and the hardest-hit countries such as Italy and Spain urgently need fresh economic relief worth hundreds of huge amounts of dollars. Before Tuesday, any agreement had been thwarted by deep divisions on the overall size of the recovery fund, how much assistance should be given as awards, and the conditions that ought to be attached. The European Commission said earlier this month that it expects the EU economy to shrink 8.3% in 2020, dramatically worse compared to the 7.4% slump predicted two months ago. The meeting of the EU top brass is the first major in-person gathering of world leaders since the pandemic started. — This is a developing story and will also be updated.

