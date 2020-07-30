EU lawmakers call to protect imprisoned ex-Saudi crown prince – Middle East Monitor

The European People’s Party (EPP), the biggest parliamentary bloc in the European Parliament, has actually called to protect the life of previous Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Nayef and to right away divulge his location.

The celebration stated in a declaration that it was “deeply concerned” that the existing Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, might try to kill Bin Nayef, including that it has actually acquired proof recommending that Bin Nayef’s health has actually been weakening in jail.

The celebration gotten in touch with the Saudi crown prince to avoid “eliminating his political opponents”, including that Ben Nayef’s detention is “a source of concern for European lawmakers”, and gotten in touch with Saudi leaders to appreciate their worldwide human rights responsibilities by holding a reasonable trial.

“The former crown prince is an old friend of the West and Europe, and it is truly sad to hear about his suffering inside prison in Saudi Arabia for unknown reasons,” it included.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post priced quote Saudi and American sources as stating that Bin Salman’s Anti-Corruption Committee is preparing corruption and treason charges versus Bin Nayef who was jailed and taken to an unidentified location 4 months back.

