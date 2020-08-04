EU launches full investigation into Google’s Fitbit acquisition over health data fears

The European Commission is introducing a full investigation into Google’s acquisition ofFitbit EU regulators are stressed that the offer will entrench Google’s position as a market leader in online marketing by providing the search huge access to data gathered from Fitbit’s health tracking hardware that can be utilized for tailored ads.

“The data collected via wrist-worn wearable devices appears … to be an important advantage in the online advertising markets,” composed the commission in apress release “By increasing the data advantage of Google in the personalization of the ads it serves via its search engine and displays on other internet pages, it would be more difficult for rivals to match Google’s online advertising services.”

In current months, regulators and customer groups have actually signified their issues about the $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, which was revealed in November2019 Google has actually reacted to these issues by assuring not to utilize health data gathered from Fitbit gadgets to target advertisements, and putting it in a “data silo” different from its advertisement tracking service.

But the EU states these guarantees were inadequate, as the info Google guaranteed to put in the silo “did not cover all the data that Google would access as an outcome of the …