EU imposes travel ban on Armenian airlines ‘due to failure to meet safety standards’ – Armenian News

The European Union has imposed travel bans on a number of worldwide airlines, citing the failure to meet safety requirements amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The restrictions, outlined in a lately released report, apply additionally to Armenian air carriers, together with Armenia, Armenian Airways, Armenian Helicopters, Atlantis America Airways, Atlantis European Airways, Mars Avia and Sky Ball.

The listed corporations could also be permitted to train site visitors rights offered they use the moist-leased plane of an air service which isn’t topic to an working ban (i.e. complies with the established requirements).

“The civil aviation authorities of Member States of the European Union are only able to inspect aircraft of airlines that operate flights to and from Union airports; and in view of the random nature of such inspections, it is not possible to check all aircraft that land at each Union airport. The fact that an airline is not included in the Community list does not, therefore, automatically mean that it meets the applicable safety standards,” reads a part of the authorized discover justifying the measure.