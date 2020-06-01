EU has no legal duty to give UK trade privileges, document says | Politics

The EU has no legal duty to grant the UK privileges provided to different nations in trade offers, an inside European parliament paper has concluded forward of a vital spherical of Brexit talks this week.

The document, drawn up by officers for the parliament’s UK coordination group, is a brief evaluation of arguments made by the UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, in a letter to his counterpart, Michel Barnier. Frost accused the EU of treating the UK as an “unworthy” negotiating partner by denying the UK “the kind of well-precedented arrangements commonplace in modern FTAs [free trade agreements]”.

EU negotiators have been deeply irritated by the letter: they countered that each deal is exclusive and any settlement with the UK should mirror its proximity and potential to develop into an financial competitor undercutting European rivals.

While MEPs should not concerned in Brexit negotiations, the most recent document, seen by the Guardian, underscores that Barnier enjoys the assist of the parliament, which should approve the ultimate UK-EU deal.

The EU is “not legally obliged to grant to UK the rights or trade preferences agreed with other third countries in past FTAs”, the document states, including that the EU is sovereign and has “the right to propose the commitments that are in its interest”.

The cementing of positions comes earlier than a important fourth spherical of negotiations on the long run EU-UK relationship beginning on Tuesday. EU and British negotiators will meet through video hyperlink due to coronavirus restrictions, with talks scheduled on 11 completely different subjects, together with trade in items and police cooperation.

The thorny challenge of fishing rights has been allotted essentially the most time, amid fading hopes of an settlement by 1 July, a deadline meant to permit the business time to put together for modifications from 2021.

The two sides can even sq. off over honest competitors circumstances to entry the EU market, a difficulty often known as the level-playing subject that’s on the coronary heart of the more and more bitter dispute.

EU officers have accused the UK of backsliding on guarantees made by Boris Johnson final October, whereas refusing to have interaction in detailed talks on the difficulty. British officers reject these costs, whereas blaming the EU for holding up progress on an space of mutual profit.

British arguments have failed to persuade EU diplomats to rewrite Barnier’s mandate, whereas EU officers have warned of stalemate if this week’s talks fail to progress. Another inconclusive spherical is probably going to arrange a troublesome encounter between Boris Johnson and the top of the European fee, Ursula von der Leyen, in mid June.

The EU is enjoying down expectations of that assembly, which was as soon as seen as a decisive encounter on the midway stage of talks. “No one has the interest at the moment to see this as a make-or-break summit, because we know we won’t have enough progress, so we just need to find a common strategy to deal with it,” an EU diplomat mentioned.

A UK spokesperson mentioned the federal government would proceed to strategy talks constructively. “We count on this spherical to preserve the method on monitor forward of the high-level assembly later this month, nevertheless it’s clear that the EU wants to evolve its place if we’re to attain an settlement.

“A balanced solution is needed which reflects the political realities on both sides, and we will continue to make sure our position is understood,” the spokesperson mentioned, including that the UK wouldn’t agree “demands for us to give up our rights as an independent state”.