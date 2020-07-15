EU General Court rules Apple does not have to pay €13B in taxes to Ireland

Back in 2016, Apple was accused by the European Commission of receiving illegal tax cuts in Ireland. Cupertino was then forced to pay the amount of €13 billion ($15 billion) which was accumulated during the 2003-2014 period during which it allegedly paid a reduced corporate tax of just 1% on its profits instead of Ireland’s 12.5% corporate tax.

Apple has since appealed the ruling and now the General Court of the European Union has revoked the EU Commission’s decision, effectively ruling in Apple’s favor. The court decision states that the EU Commission failed to provide actual proof that Apple took advantage of the lowered corporate tax. The EU Commission can appeal the ruling in a 14-day timeframe.

