EU eyes sanctions over disputed Belarus election ‘as soon as end-August’ By Reuters

By Gabriela Baczynska

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will likely enforce brand-new sanctions on Belarus as soon as later on this month, diplomats and authorities stated, after President Alexander Lukashenko punished demonstrations set off by a disputedelection

Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and Sweden have actually spoken openly in favour of sanctions and Austria was another hawk, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of privacy ahead of emergency situation talks in between EU foreign ministers on Friday.

Security forces have actually encountered protesters in Minsk and other Belarusian cities in current days after Lukashenko declared a landslide re-election triumph in a vote on Sunday that his challengers state was rigged. Police have actually apprehended around 6,000 individuals.

With any EU choice on sanctions needing unanimity of all the 27 member states, Hungary was the primary sceptic, according to the sources. Hungary on Thursday contacted the bloc “to pursue dialogue with Belarus and avoid ostracising it”.

Suggesting it might consent to some limitations, nevertheless, Budapest skipped the chance to obstruct a declaration previously today on …