EU digital protectionism risks damaging ties with the US

The author is a previous US trade agent

European regulators have actually taken aggressive action versus US innovation business for many years, imposing or threatening billions of euros in fines on Intel, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Qualcomm andAmazon These actions now seem just the opening salvo. Over current months, EU leaders have actually revealed an enthusiastic program targeted at restricting US innovation under the banner of protecting European “digital sovereignty”.

This incipient techno-nationalism threatens both US and European interests and need to be stopped. In her inaugural speech to the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, signalled the EU’s protectionist goals in strong terms. “We must have mastery and ownership of key technologies in Europe,” she stated, calling quantum computing, expert system, blockchain and vital chip innovations as examples.

Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, has actually beensimilarly blunt “The battle we’re fighting is one of sovereignty,” he stated. “If we don’t build our own champions in all new areas . . . our choices . . . will be dictated by others.” A report for the European Parliament even argued that the EU Digital Services Act must develop a “European firewall software, …